ADAMSON Chris Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 10th April, 2020, Chris, aged 75 years of Thornton. Beloved husband of the late Esther, much loved dad of Jacqueline, Simon and Fiona, father-in-law of Jim, Pamela and Alan and a dear grandad of David, Liam and Craig. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. At this time a private family funeral will be held, an opportunity to gather and celebrate Chris' life will be arranged at a later date.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 16, 2020
