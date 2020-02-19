|
CUNNINGHAM Christina Comfortably, at Scoonie House Care Home, Leven, on Thursday, 13th February, 2020. Christina, aged 89 years, of Methil, a much loved wife of the late Bill and loving partner of the late Bill Mann, a devoted mum of Linda and mother-in-law of Ronnie, cherished gran of Tracy, Darren and Wendy, a special great-gran, great-great-gran and a special friend to many. Christina will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 28th February, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 19, 2020