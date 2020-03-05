|
GIBSON Christina Peacefully, at home on Saturday, 29th February, 2020. Christina 'Chris' (nee Varney), aged 95 years of Glenrothes, (formerly of Kirkcaldy). Beloved wife of the late Jackie. Loving mum, gran and great-gran. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 16th March, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given in aid of Alzheimer Scotland, on leaving the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 5, 2020