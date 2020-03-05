Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christina GIBSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina GIBSON

Notice Condolences

Christina GIBSON Notice
GIBSON Christina Peacefully, at home on Saturday, 29th February, 2020. Christina 'Chris' (nee Varney), aged 95 years of Glenrothes, (formerly of Kirkcaldy). Beloved wife of the late Jackie. Loving mum, gran and great-gran. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 16th March, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given in aid of Alzheimer Scotland, on leaving the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -