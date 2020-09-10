|
WILSON Christina Violet (Vi)
(nee Robertson) Vi, aged 96, died peacefully, in the care of Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, 6th September, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob/Bash) and loving sister of the late Allison (Elsie).
A dear sister and sister-in-law to all of the Robertson and Wilson families. Vi's faith and strength left her as the final surviving lady of her family's generation. She remained a much loved and loving aunt, great-aunt and cousin, as well as faithful friend and neighbour. Vi said Ta Ta Bella after a short illness, but after a brave and dignified battle to remain independent over a number of years. With special thanks to Ward 23, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, Michael at Crosbie Matthew, The Rev Christine Fraser, Saint Peter's Scottish Episcopal Church,
her adored niece, Pat and husband Bill in Canada and all who have helped in
her retaining independence and for their care so generously given.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 10, 2020