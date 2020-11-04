|
|
|
BROWN Christine
(née Stebbing) Unexpectedly but peacefully, at home in Lundin Links, Fife, on 22nd October, 2020. Loving mother to Rod and Stuart, devoted granny to Freya, Daisy, Celeste, Dylan and Max. Much loved and dearly missed by the rest of her family, Lou, Tracey, Rhona, Jean and Katie and by close friends and kind neighbours. As was her wish, Christine will be laid to rest with her late parents, William Stebbing and Catherine McArthur in Upper Largo Cemetery, KY8 6ER. Private burial, due to COVID regulations, Tuesday, 10th November, 2 p.m. Cortège leaving Toll Court at 1.40 p.m., via,Harbour Wynd, Drummochy Rd., Links Rd., Largo Road.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 4, 2020