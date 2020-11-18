|
BROWN Christine
(nee Stebbing) Christine's family thank all friends and neighbours for their kind messages of support, moving tributes along the route of the cortege and presence at Christine's committal. Thanks to Pastor John Cropley for his lovely service, to Freya for her beautiful rendition of Amazing Grace, accompanied by Alex on guitar and to Jean for sharing her memories of Christine. Thanks to Steven Shaw and his colleagues at Fife Funeral Services for their care, attention to detail and professionalism and to the graveyard staff in Upper Largo for their skill and respectfulness. Thanks also to the management and staff of the Old Manor, Lundin Links who could not have been more helpful.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 18, 2020