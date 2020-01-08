Home

CROSS Christine After a short illness, Christine passed away peacefully, on 5th January, 2020, with her daughters by her side, aged 79 years. A well known and loved lady who dedicated her life to nursing and her family. Always ready with a cheeky wee smile, she touched many lives and is loved by all. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 17th January, 2020, for 9.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 8, 2020
