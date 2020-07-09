|
|
|
DEWAR Christine The family of the late Christine Dewar would like to express their sincere thanks to family members, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. A huge thank you for the cards, flowers and messages of support received, we were very humbled by this. Thank you to Stewart Struthers for his celebratory service and to Kirkcaldy Funeralcare, in particular Kathryn and Neil for their sensitive organisation and care. Special thanks to the nurses at Ward 34, Victoria Hospital, the chemist and doctors surgery in Kinghorn, NHS podiatrists Jacqui, Alison and Jimmy plus the nurses at the Wellesley Ward at Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital, they were all outstanding with their assistance, guidance, compassion and care looking after Christine.
Published in Fife Today on July 9, 2020