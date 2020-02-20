Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine LAING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine LAING

Notice Condolences

Christine LAING Notice
LAING Christine Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 14th February, 2020, Christine, aged 77 years, of Kirkcaldy. Beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Garry and Ian, much loved mother-in-law to Susan, much loved grandma of Lauren and Kieran, dear sister of Stuart, Evelyn, Patricia, Ann and the late Brian, dear sister-in-law to Alice and John and a much loved friend to carers Pamela, Amanda, Nattiya, Jessica, Suzanne, June, Jackie and Liz. She was the life and soul and will be sadly missed by everyone. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 26th February, at 3.45 p.m., to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service to be split between MS Society Scotland and Alzheimer Scotland, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -