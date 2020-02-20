|
LAING Christine Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 14th February, 2020, Christine, aged 77 years, of Kirkcaldy. Beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Garry and Ian, much loved mother-in-law to Susan, much loved grandma of Lauren and Kieran, dear sister of Stuart, Evelyn, Patricia, Ann and the late Brian, dear sister-in-law to Alice and John and a much loved friend to carers Pamela, Amanda, Nattiya, Jessica, Suzanne, June, Jackie and Liz. She was the life and soul and will be sadly missed by everyone. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 26th February, at 3.45 p.m., to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service to be split between MS Society Scotland and Alzheimer Scotland, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 20, 2020