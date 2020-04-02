|
|
|
LAING Christine Fred, Teri and Gary would like to thank all of Christine's many friends for their cards, calls, texts, kind thoughts and support at this sad time. Thanks to Rev. Miller Malloy for conducting a caring and comforting service under exacting circumstances and to Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their care and compassion at this sad time. Anyone wishing to make a donation on behalf of Christine to, Save the Children, please refer to her
memorial website Christinelaing.muchloved.com.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 2, 2020