|
|
|
LAMARSH After valiantly coping with
Parkinson's Disease
for the past decade,
Christine (née McBeth)
aged 78 years,
passed peacefully on
14th June, 2020 in Calgary, Canada.
Christine was predeceased by her husband Jack in 2011 and will be deeply missed by her two sons and
daughters-in-law, Joan and Joanne, Craig and Kathy and was a much loved
Nana to Farren, Quincy and Rowan.
Her parents Harry and Peggy and brother Kirk predeceased her and
she is now mourned by her
sister and brother-in-law
Wilma and Kris Snethun
and their families.
A dear cousin and friend.
A private Memorial has been held.
Published in Fife Today on July 1, 2020