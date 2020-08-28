Home

RYAN Connie Don, Jane and Rachel would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kindness and sympathy following the death of Connie, beloved wife, mum and granny. Thanks particularly to Rev Trevor Hart and others at St Andrews Episcopal Church for personal and thoughtful support and service, to Blackfriars GP Practice Team and staff of Ward 2, St Andrews Community Hospital for kind and considerate nursing during Connie's time in their care, to Syd and his staff at Purves Funeral Directors for their guidance and professionalism and to friends who contributed, each in their own way, to either RNLI or to Cancer Research, in memory of Connie.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 28, 2020
