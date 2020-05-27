Home

DE SOYZA Cyril Peacefully, at Napier House Care Home, Glenrothes, on Tuesday, 19th May, 2020. Cyril, aged 86 years of Glenrothes. Beloved husband of the late Kay. Loving father to Fiona, Angela and Anthony, a mischievous grandad and a friend to many.
Our grateful thanks to all staff at Napier House for their loving care. Thanks also to District Nurses, Dr Ross and the Glenwood Medical Practice Team.
Private funeral service at this time due to current restrictions. A live webcast will be available, please contact Co-op Funeralcare, Glenrothes for further details.
Published in Fife Today on May 27, 2020
