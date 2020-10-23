Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David ANDERSON

Notice Condolences

David ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON David (Dave) (St Andrews)
Very suddenly, on Wednesday, 14th October, 2020. David (Dave), much loved dad of Michelle and Stuart, loving son of Billy and Flora, a loved partner of Alison and her son Curtis, a dear Papa to Curtis's daughters Aimee and Layla and friend to all who knew him. Due to restrictions the funeral will be private, if you wish to pay your respects to Dave the funeral cortege will leave Dave's house on Thursday, 29th October, at 11.40 a.m. and proceed down Lamond Drive, Langlands Road, to the Crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -