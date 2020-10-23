|
ANDERSON David (Dave) (St Andrews)
Very suddenly, on Wednesday, 14th October, 2020. David (Dave), much loved dad of Michelle and Stuart, loving son of Billy and Flora, a loved partner of Alison and her son Curtis, a dear Papa to Curtis's daughters Aimee and Layla and friend to all who knew him. Due to restrictions the funeral will be private, if you wish to pay your respects to Dave the funeral cortege will leave Dave's house on Thursday, 29th October, at 11.40 a.m. and proceed down Lamond Drive, Langlands Road, to the Crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 23, 2020