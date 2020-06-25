Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David BLAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David BLAIR

Notice Condolences

David BLAIR Notice
BLAIR David A former Fife College Lecturer, died peacefully in his 80th year in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 19th June, 2020. A dearly loved and loving husband of Laura, dearest brother of Alan and Lesley, much loved dad of Pamela and Kenneth, very proud grandad of Alexander, James, Emily and Finlay and loving father-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle. David will be greatly missed by the many who knew him. The family would like to extend their special thanks to the extremely kind and caring staff of Ward 51 at Victoria Hospital.
Private family funeral at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 6th July at 2.15 p.m. Family flowers only. Friends may pay their respects to the cortege at Rosemount Avenue, Kirkcaldy.
Published in Fife Today on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -