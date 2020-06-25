|
BLAIR David A former Fife College Lecturer, died peacefully in his 80th year in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 19th June, 2020. A dearly loved and loving husband of Laura, dearest brother of Alan and Lesley, much loved dad of Pamela and Kenneth, very proud grandad of Alexander, James, Emily and Finlay and loving father-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle. David will be greatly missed by the many who knew him. The family would like to extend their special thanks to the extremely kind and caring staff of Ward 51 at Victoria Hospital.
Private family funeral at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 6th July at 2.15 p.m. Family flowers only. Friends may pay their respects to the cortege at Rosemount Avenue, Kirkcaldy.
Published in Fife Today on June 25, 2020