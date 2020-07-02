Home

BLAIR David A former Fife College lecturer, died peacefully, in his 80th year, in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 19th June, 2020. A dearly loved and loving husband of Laura, dearest brother of Alan and Lesley, much loved dad of Pamela and Kenneth, very proud grandad of Alexander, James, Emily and Finlay and loving father-in-law, brother-in-law and Uncle. David will be greatly missed by the many who knew him. Family funeral at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 6th July, at 2.15 p.m. For the details on how to watch the service online please email Crosbie Matthew FD
[email protected]
Published in Fife Today on July 2, 2020
