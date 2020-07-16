|
BLAIR David Following the sad loss of David - Laura, Pamela and Kenneth would like to thank family, friends, St Bryce Kirk members and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters and flowers received during our recent loss. Sincere thanks to all who paid their last respects at Annsmuir Place and Rosemount Avenue and also those that shared the service on the webstream from around the world. Special thanks to the Rev Ken Froude for his support and the personal and fitting tribute he led on 6th July. Special mention also to Michael and Lauren of Crosbie Matthew Funeral Directors for the time and personal service they provided. David was a great supporter of many charities. Donations in his memory can be made directly to a cancer charity or any other .
Published in Fife Today on July 16, 2020