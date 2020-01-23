|
DEWAR David Briggs Peacefully, after a short illness, at Cameron Bridge Hospital, on Thursday, 16th January, 2020. Dave, aged 94 years, husband of the late Johan and father of the late Marilyn and is survived by Carol, Nancy, James and David. There will be a private funeral service held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium. Dave's relatives, friends and neighbours are cordially invited to a reception, at 3 p.m., on 29th January, at Oswald House, Kirkcaldy (Formerly Dunnikier House Hotel). Family flowers only.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 23, 2020