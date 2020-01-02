|
BROWN David Peacefully, at St Serfs Care Home, Newport on Tay, on 15th December, 2019, David (Dave), of Newport on Tay, (formerly Kilmany), in his 97th year. Beloved husband of the late Agnes Mill, devoted dad, adored grandad, great-grandad and friend to many. Funeral service in Dundee Crematorium, on Tuesday, 7th January, 2020, at 11.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, in lieu, to St Serfs Care Home Comfort Fund can be made at the crematorium, if desired.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 2, 2020