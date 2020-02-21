Home

BROWN David Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Friday, 14th February, 2020, David (Dave), dearly beloved husband of Sophie, a dearly loved dad to David, Colin and Julie, loved brother of Peter, a loving grandad to Fern, a dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Funeral service in the Parish Church of the Holy Trinity, South Street, St Andrews, on Monday, 2nd March, at 9.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, thereafter private.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 21, 2020
