|
|
|
DRYBURGH David The family of the late David Dryburgh (Dave) would like to thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy and support after their loss. Thank you also to the Co-op Funeral Services and to the staff of Balcurvie Ward, Cameron Hospital for their support and care. Finally, thanks to Craig Adamson and everyone who attended the celebration of Dad's life at Kirkcaldy Crematorium. The generous donations received will be forwarded to The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 19, 2020