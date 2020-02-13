Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David McCONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David George (Ken) McCONNELL

Notice Condolences

David George (Ken) McCONNELL Notice
McCONNELL
David George (Ken) Peacefully, at Victoria Hospice, on Tuesday, 11th February, 2020, Ken, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Nancy, much loved dad of Kenny and Anne and father-in-law to Lynda and Andy, a doting grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 19th February, at 09.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be given in aid of The Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -