|
|
|
McCONNELL
David George (Ken) Peacefully, at Victoria Hospice, on Tuesday, 11th February, 2020, Ken, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Nancy, much loved dad of Kenny and Anne and father-in-law to Lynda and Andy, a doting grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 19th February, at 09.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be given in aid of The Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 13, 2020