David George (Ken) The family of the late David George McConnell (Ken) wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards, letters of condolence, floral tributes and donations gratefully received to the sum of £500 in aid of the Victoria Hospice. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at the Victoria Hospice. Thanks to Gwen Walker for a comforting service and to Lana and the staff of Co-op Funeralcare for funeral arrangements.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 5, 2020