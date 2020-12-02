Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David LINDSAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David LINDSAY

Notice Condolences

David LINDSAY Notice
LINDSAY David (Bruce) Aged 85, of Kennoway Burns, Windygates, joiner and accordionist, peacefully played his final chord on Saturday, 7th November, 2020. Loving husband to Lily, a much loved dad to Trudi and Bruce. Treasured grandad to Lindsay, Kirsty, Rory, Thomas, Molly and Gregor and great-grandad to William, Robyn, Hope and Lacey. A dear brother to Pat and a great friend to so many. Regrettably, due to these unusual times the funeral will be family members only. Should anyone wish to take the opportunity to pay their last respects and wish him "a safe journey" one final time, the cortege will pass Windygates Institute, at 12.50 p.m., on Monday, 7th December.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -