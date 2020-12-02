|
LINDSAY David (Bruce) Aged 85, of Kennoway Burns, Windygates, joiner and accordionist, peacefully played his final chord on Saturday, 7th November, 2020. Loving husband to Lily, a much loved dad to Trudi and Bruce. Treasured grandad to Lindsay, Kirsty, Rory, Thomas, Molly and Gregor and great-grandad to William, Robyn, Hope and Lacey. A dear brother to Pat and a great friend to so many. Regrettably, due to these unusual times the funeral will be family members only. Should anyone wish to take the opportunity to pay their last respects and wish him "a safe journey" one final time, the cortege will pass Windygates Institute, at 12.50 p.m., on Monday, 7th December.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 2, 2020