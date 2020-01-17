Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David LUMSDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David LUMSDEN

Notice Condolences

David LUMSDEN Notice
LUMSDEN David Passed away peacefully, at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Monday, 6th January, 2020, David (Dave), aged 63 years, of Springfield, formerly of Stratheden Park, much loved father of David and Sarah, loving grandad of Seamus and Lexi, dear brother to Catherine, Liz and Val, a loved father-in-law of Claire, also a brother-in-law, uncle and good friend to many. Funeral service on Monday, 27th January, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired may be made at crematorium doors for Maggie's Centre.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -