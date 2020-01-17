|
|
|
LUMSDEN David Passed away peacefully, at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Monday, 6th January, 2020, David (Dave), aged 63 years, of Springfield, formerly of Stratheden Park, much loved father of David and Sarah, loving grandad of Seamus and Lexi, dear brother to Catherine, Liz and Val, a loved father-in-law of Claire, also a brother-in-law, uncle and good friend to many. Funeral service on Monday, 27th January, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired may be made at crematorium doors for Maggie's Centre.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 17, 2020