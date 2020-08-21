|
LUMSDEN David (Dave) Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, 16th August, 2020, David (Dave) Lumsden, of Cupar, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved and loving husband of Ann (Jamieson), much loved and caring dad of David and Graham, dear father-in-law of Jacqueline and Allison, devoted and proud grandad of Evelyn, Jacqueline, Rebecca, Louisa, and Andrew, also a loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and good friend to many.
He will be sorely missed by us all.
Forever in our hearts.
Due to the current situation the funeral will be private. The family have asked if anyone wants to turn out to show their respects whilst maintaining a safe and social distance, the cortege will be leaving the family home in Blalowan Gardens, Cupar, on Thursday, 27th August, at 11.20 a.m., where it will turn onto Millgate heading to South Bridge then onto the South Road.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 21, 2020