LUMSDEN David The family of the late David Lumsden wish to thank most sincerely all family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages, flowers and cards received following their sad loss. A special thank you to doctors and nurses of Eden Villa Practice in Cupar and to Dr Mark Francis and nurses in Ward 23, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, also to Heart Failure Nurses Carol and Diana, who faithfully attended Dave at home for quite some time, which was very much appreciated by Dave and all the family. To Rev Jeff Martin for his comforting service, to Steven Stewart Funeral Director for his sensitive support and advice and to all who paid their last respects at graveside and en route to cemetery.
God bless you all.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 4, 2020