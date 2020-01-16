|
MORRISON David Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, 2nd January, 2020, with his son Lee by his side. David (Moss,of Kirkcaldy), aged 77 years.Beloved husband of Anne Morrison,,much loved dad of Lee, cherished grandad of Taylor, loving brother of Sheila and a dear friend
to many.
Sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 24th January, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 16, 2020