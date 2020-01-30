|
MORRISON David Anne, Lee and Taylor would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy during their recent sad loss of David (Moss). Special thanks to staff at Victoria Hospital for their excellent care and attention, also thanks to Denis Madden for his uplifting service, many thanks to Steven Shaw and staff at Fife Funeral Services for their guidance and to all who paid their last respects to Moss at Kirkcaldy Crematorium and kindly donating generously to Harbour Care Nursing Home, Dysart.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 30, 2020