Deborah Bernadette MOODIE

Deborah Bernadette MOODIE Notice
MOODIE Deborah Bernadette Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff, at Chapel Level Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 6th March, 2020. Bernie, aged 72 years, beloved partner of Jim Wall. She will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 23rd March, at 2.15 p.m., to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only please,but donations may be given, if so desired, to the Chapel Level Residents Fund on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 19, 2020
