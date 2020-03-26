|
BROWN Thomas Peacefully, on 17th March, 2020, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, Thomas Brown, aged 86, passed away. The eldest son of the late Mitchell and
Winifred, husband of Janet for sixty two years, father of Mitchell, Tom and Craig and father-in-law of Carol.
A much loved brother and grandfather. A great fan of the horse racing he entered his final race but on this occasion failed to finish. Celebration of life to be held at Hayfield Cemetery, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 30th March, at 12 noon. Friends and family welcome. "He came, he saw and noo he's awa"
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 26, 2020