Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah MODDIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah MODDIE

Notice Condolences

Deborah MODDIE Notice
BROWN Thomas Peacefully, on 17th March, 2020, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, Thomas Brown, aged 86, passed away. The eldest son of the late Mitchell and
Winifred, husband of Janet for sixty two years, father of Mitchell, Tom and Craig and father-in-law of Carol.
A much loved brother and grandfather. A great fan of the horse racing he entered his final race but on this occasion failed to finish. Celebration of life to be held at Hayfield Cemetery, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 30th March, at 12 noon. Friends and family welcome. "He came, he saw and noo he's awa"
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -