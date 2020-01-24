|
|
|
FINNIE Dennis The family of the late Dennis Finnie would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the many cards and flowers received in their recent sad loss, the doctors, district nursing staff and palliative care from Eden Villa Surgery, Cupar, to Susan Smyth, Mesothelioma Clinical Nurse Specialist, Ninewells Hospital, Dundee. Special thanks to Rev Jeff Martin for his comforting service, to Steven and Rhys at Steven Stewart Funeral Directors, Cupar and to all of those who paid their last respects to Dennis at the church and graveside where £1,500 was generously raised for Asbestos Action.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 24, 2020