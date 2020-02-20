|
HENDERSON Dennis Peacefully, at Cameron Hospital, Windygates, on Saturday, 15th February, 2020, Dennis, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Nettie, loving dad of Karen and June, father-in-law of Guy and a much loved grandad of Kraig, Eilidh and Karah. Funeral Service at Co-op Funeralcare Service Rooms, Esplanade, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 26th February, at 10.15 a.m., to which all are respectfully invited thereafter to Hayfield Cemetery at 11.00 a.m.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 20, 2020