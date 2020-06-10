|
LOCHRIE Derek Passed away, at Raith Manor, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, 28th May, 2020. Derek, aged 54 years of Buckhaven and formerly Kirkcaldy. Beloved husband, devoted dad, much loved grandad, adored brother, cherished son, uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed. Derek's funeral service will be on Tuesday, 9th June, at 12.45 p.m.,
for immediate family only, however as a mark of respect for Derek and to show support for the family you are welcome to pay your respects by lining Rosemount Avenue at the overspill carpark end as Derek arrives at the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on June 10, 2020