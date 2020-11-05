|
BLAIR Derick 8th June,1936 -
30th October, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father Derick Anderson Blair, daughter Lorna, (Nigel), son Iain, granddaughters Amanda (Brayden) and Stephanie (Travis), great-grandsons, Kaden, Koen, Liam, Nixon, Easton and Arson,
all from Canada, will sadly miss this wonderful man. He was preceded by wife Jeanette (2012) and son Derick Blair jr (2008). Also left to mourn his loss, sister Linda (John) and family. Brother, Danny (Mary) and family, numerous cousins and friends. Dad was a very friendly man and would help anyone he could.
He was well loved and known around the town. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 11th November, at 12.45 p.m. Donations to ICU Victoria Hospital, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 5, 2020