MURRAY Derik We are heartbroken to announce that our amazing dad, Derik Murray, 72, of Methil, Fife, sadly passed at Victoria Hospital on 10th November, 2020. After years of lovingly caring for our mum through cancer, while suffering it himself, Covid got hold of him, a battle he couldn't win. He passed just as he lived his life, strong and dignified, surrounded by the unconditional love and pure adoration of his family and friends. Derik was survived by his children Jacqui, Sandy, Terri, Julia and Scott, grandchildren Alex and Mia and his brothers Hamish, Vince and Nat. We all have lost a piece of our heart.
Fly high Dad / Grandad. GOD BLESS.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 25, 2020