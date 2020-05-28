|
CAMPBELL Dominick Dick After a long illness, died at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 18th May, 2020. Dominick, aged 76 years, formerly of Duntocher. Beloved husband of Mary Frances, proud father of Ewan Francis, James David, Maria Teresa and the late Dominick John. A much loved husband, father, grandad and friend to Kenneth and many, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Private burial ceremony at this time, with a full Requiem Mass to follow when possible.
Published in Fife Today on May 28, 2020