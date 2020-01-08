|
GORRIE Dorothy Suddenly but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on 31st December, 2019, with her family by her side, Dorothy (Dot), aged 76 years. A beloved mum to Annette and Robert and mother-in-law to Kenny, a much loved gran of Claire, Niall, Laura and Marius and a loving great-gran to Luis and Luna. A good friend to many. Dot will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to be held at Denbeath Funeral Home, 663 Wellesley Road, KY8 3PQ on Wednesday, 15th January, 2020, for 1.15 p.m., interment thereafter at Scoonie Cemetery, Leven for 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 8, 2020