|
|
|
GORRIE Dorothy Annette, Robert and the family would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues for their flowers, cards, kind words and support after the sad loss of their beloved mum Dorothy. Thanks to Denbeath Funeral Home for their support in funeral arrangements, Humanist Celebrant, Aileen Massie for a lovely service, the Thistle Golf Club for their hospitality and catering and Niki at The Red Petal Co for the beautiful family flowers. Thanks to all who attended the funeral service and burial and for your kind donations amounting to £250 for Bowel and Cancer Research. Many thanks also to friends for their help with transport for hospital visits, it was much appreciated.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 22, 2020