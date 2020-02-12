|
HALL Dougie After a brave battle with cancer borne with dignity and a wicked sense of humour, Dougie, passed away peacefully, at home, with his beloved wife and best friend Maureen by his side, on Sunday, 9th February, 2020, aged 74 years. He was a devoted and much loved dad of Sharon and Claire, a loved and respected father-in-law of Bruce and Colin, a proud and much loved grandad of Lisa, Linzi, Jack and Emily, a loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle and a good friend to many. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at The Studio, Innerleven Church, Den Walk, Leven, on Wednesday, 19th February, 2020, at 1.15 p.m., interment thereafter at Methilmill Cemetery, at 2 pm, to which all are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 12, 2020