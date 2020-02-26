|
HALL Dougie Maureen and her family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the comfort they obtained from the many cards, letters and flowers received following their recent sad loss of Dougie. Grateful thanks to all the district nurses and to Doctor Stevens at Scoonie Medical Practice, Leven. Thanks to celebrant Craig Adamson for his support and providing the celebration story of Dougie's life. Thanks to Stevie Dewar from Scotia Pipers for playing Dougie's favourites. Thanks to everyone at Co-op Funeralcare and an extra special thanks to Funeral Operatives Lee and Graham for taking excellent and thoughtful care of Dougie and to Funeral Director Nicola for her care, compassion and professionalism shown to our family throughout. Our heartfelt thanks to all who attended the studio and the cemetery and finally for the generous donations of £934.54 for Scottish Charity Air Ambulance.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 26, 2020