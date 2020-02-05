Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
14:00
Perth Crematorium
CUNNINGHAM Douglas In the tender care of the staff at Cornhill Macmillan Centre, Perth, on Saturday, 25th January, 2020, Douglas (Dougie formerly of Buckhaven), much loved husband of Mary, a sadly missed uncle and special friend to many. Celebration of Dougie's life to be held in Perth Crematorium, on Friday, 7th February, at 2.00 p.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Donations at the crematorium if so desired to Scottish Huntington's Association and Cornhill Macmillan Centre.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 5, 2020
