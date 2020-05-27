|
|
|
MILLAR Douglas (Dougie) Very suddenly, at home, following an illness fought with great courage and dignity and with his loving family by his side, on Friday, 22nd May, 2020, Douglas (Dougie), aged 75 years, of Windygates, a beloved husband of Anne, devoted dad of Douglas and Lindsey, father-in-law of Fiona and Stevie, cherished grandad of Miles, Finlay, Isla and Anyamae, a loving brother and uncle.
"Dougie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him".
Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, Thursday, 4th June, at 11.00 a.m. Due to the social distancing measures in place surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, this service is strictly for immediate family members only. Please take a moment to show your support for the family and to remember Dougie privately at this time.
Published in Fife Today on May 27, 2020