|
|
|
MONCRIEFF Eddie Grace and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the many cards, letters, telephone calls and flowers received following the sad loss of Eddie. Special thanks to Dr Ron Page for his kind care and attention, to John Donaldson, Funeral Director, for his compassion and professionalism, to Chris Hay for her most comforting church service and to all those who paid their last respects at the church and graveside and gave so generously to the sum of £826 to support Macmillan Cancer.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 11, 2020