NISBET Edna Suddenly, after a short illness, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, 2nd January, 2020, Edna, aged 71 years. A loving and devoted wife of the late Wull, a much loved mum of Colin, Ian, Mike and Liza, mother-in-law to Allison, Karen and Mark and a devoted gran and great-gran. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 16th January, 2020, at 1.30 p.m., to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Jan. 8, 2020
