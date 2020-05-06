|
|
|
YOUNG Edna Passed away peacefully, at Raith Manor, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 24th April, 2020, aged 84 years, wife to the late Ian. Loving mum to Moira and Derek, mother-in-law to Gillian and Angus and adoring granny to Catriona, Fraser, Sam and Ben. Due to the current situation, the funeral service will be private.
Sincere thanks to Raith Manor for their wonderful care over the last four months, to neighbours past and present for helping mum on various occasions and to the ICASS team for their care and help at home.
Published in Fife Today on May 6, 2020