MONCRIEFF Edward A.C. (of Moncrieff Bros. Leven)
Peacefully, at home, on Monday, 17th February, 2020, after an illness bourne with dignity and courage. Edward, aged 82 years, of Bayview Terrace, Links Road, Leven, dearly loved husband of Grace, a loving dad of Kenneth, Allan, Stuart and Graham, much loved father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service to be held in Leven Parish Church, on Monday, 24th February, at 1.15 p.m., interment in Scoonie Cemetry, at 2 p.m., thereafter to The Old Manor Hotel, Lundin Links to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but a donation if desired can be made to Macmillan Cancer at the church.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 19, 2020