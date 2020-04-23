Home

FALCONER Edward Nancy would like to thank the following people: The I.C.A.S.S and Fife Council Carers for all the love and attention they gave to Eddie. All our family and friends for the wonderful cards and flowers. They have been such a comfort over the last few months.
Our Minister the Rev Justin Taylor who has been there at all times making life so much easier to bear. Lastly Callum Robertson for taking such good care of Eddie and providing an excellent service throughout.
Published in Fife Today on Apr. 23, 2020
