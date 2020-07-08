Home

BURT Elizabeth Joyce On 25th June, 2020, Joyce, of Leven, died suddenly, at home, aged 86. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Bob, mother of Michael and the late Eileen, mother-in-law of Amanda and dear aunt to Shona and her many other nieces and nephews. Joyce will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private funeral service will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations to Alzheimer Scotland in memory of Joyce and Bob would be most welcome.
Published in Fife Today on July 8, 2020
