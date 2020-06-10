|
CRAIG Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully, at Raith Manor Nursing Home, on Thursday, 28th May, 2020, aged 106 years. Beloved wife of the late Bert, cherished mum to Mary and Margaret and mum-in-law to Frank and Ian. Devoted gran of David, Derek, Graeme, Carol, Susan and Brian and loving great-grandma and great-great-grandma. Due to the restrictions there will be a private family funeral at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 8th June, at 11 a.m. She will be very sadly missed by all the family and her many friends.
Published in Fife Today on June 10, 2020